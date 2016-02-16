Barnsley hit back at Moyes over Stones fee claims

David Moyes is "markedly and unequivocally wrong" in his suggestion that Everton paid just £1.25million for John Stones, according to the defender's former club Barnsley.

England international Stones arrived at Goodison Park during the final months of Moyes' Everton tenure in January 2013 and has since become one of their most prized assets - notably attracting attention from Premier League champions Chelsea.

Amid discussion over how much the 21-year-old is worth, Moyes told Sky Sports' Goals on Sunday: "I laugh when people say we paid £3m for John Stones, it was £1.25m."

But Barnsley hit back at the former Manchester United boss on Tuesday, stating Moyes was not involved in negotiations and should avoid commenting on the matter.

"The amount paid by Everton to Barnsley is Commercial in Confidence, and we would have expected that David Moyes would be bound by that obligation of confidentiality to his former employer," read a statement from the League One club.

"However, given the categoric nature of the assertion made, it is incumbent on Barnsley FC to correct such a statement when it is markedly and unequivocally wrong and yet is made by someone that the public might think is authoritative on the subject.

"This is particularly the case since he has cited the same erroneous fee on previous occasions also.

"David Moyes played no part in any negotiation with Barnsley FC concerning the transfer of John Stones, which may explain why he is mistaken as to the fee paid."