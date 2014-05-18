Bartomeu: Barca set for 'profound changes'

The Camp Nou outfit were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid on Saturday, missing out on the Liga title to their opponents by three points.

Coach Gerardo Martino announced his departure by mutual consent following the match, and Bartomeu believes it will be the first of many changes as the club looks to rebuild.

"We will go into a period with profound changes," he said. "There are some players that will not continue, but our philosophy won’t change.

"There are some things that have been decided, we will announce them in the following days. We will continue with our concept of football.

"We have to acknowledge Atletico’s feats and move forward. We’re far along on many of issues we have to resolve."

Speaking specifically about Martino's departure, Bartomeu added: "The news saddens us, we really appreciate him. He’s a great person. He leaves an impressive mark on the team."

And the president also spared a thought for fans who might be angry at the level of Barca's performances this season.

"They are right," he stressed. "We only won the Spanish Super Cup and we're saddened by that.

"I’d tell them that we have a great team, that we fought on despite the problems we had."