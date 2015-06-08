Bartomeu: No reason for Luis Enrique exit

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has stated there is "no reason" why Luis Enrique will not be in charge of the European champions next season.

A 3-1 victory over Juventus in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final ensured Barca coach Luis Enrique won the treble in his first season in charge.

The former Spain international's future has been the subject of speculation, though, and he refused to confirm that he will remain at Camp Nou after the triumph in Berlin.

Bartomeu has maintained his stance that Luis Enrique will remain at the helm if he remains president.

"There is no reason to break our contract with Enrique after he earned full marks for this season," Bartomeu told Sport.

Bartomeu also reiterated that Juve midfielder Paul Pogba is on Barca's radar, but insisted that no approach had been made for the France midfielder.

"Pogba is an iconic player at Juventus and has a contract there," he said.

"We have not tried to sign him, but we are closely monitoring his progress."