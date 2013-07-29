Barzagli doesn't fear Ogbonna competition

Ogbonna is preparing for his first campaign with the reigning Serie A champions after sealing a €13million switch from Turin rivals Torino earlier this month.

And Barzagli, who featured on 34 occasions at centre-back in the league last term, is happy to battle the 25-year-old for a place in Antonio Conte's plans.

"Ogbonna will help us for sure: when you want to improve the quality of a team, it's normal trying to buy great players," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Angelo can become a leader, his presence will be important not only on the pitch but also in the dressing room: the fact of having a team-mate that can easily take your place will push each one of us to work harder and give 100 per cent.

"That's why I think that getting Ogbonna has been a great move. He's young and will give our defence some continuity in the coming seasons."

The 32-year-old - who has lifted two Serie A titles and one Italian Super Cup in his two years with Juve - also explained that his focus for the coming season will be on performing at club level, rather than claiming a place in the Italy squad for the World Cup.

"My idea is never to give up anything, thinking to the World Cup right now is difficult, especially when you have a season full of important matches. Juventus is my priority, then, when the time comes, I'll think about the national team," he added.