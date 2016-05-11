Barzagli up there with Terry, Pique and Thiago Silva - Agnelli

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli feels Andrea Barzagli is at the same level as defenders such as Thiago Silva, Gerard Pique and John Terry and deserves more credit for his fine performances.

Barzagli joined Juventus from Wolfsburg in 2011 and has since developed into a key figure at the Turin giants, making close to 200 appearances in all competitions.

"I've often joked with Andrea that he's been the best signing we've made. I can only emphasise that once again," Agnelli said at a news conference after the Italy international signed a new contract with the Serie A champions until June 2018.

"Andrea is another great professional and a reserved character who deserves way more credit than he gets, partly because of his position and partly due to his character.

"Knowing him, I don't think he minds not being in the limelight but he definitely deserves a lot more recognition. I think he's up there with the best defenders of his age. People like Thiago Silva, Gerard Pique and John Terry, I put Andrea in the same bracket as them.

"So the fact that he's spent the last five years and will spend the next two with us gives us reason to feel extremely proud."

Barzagli has won five successive Serie A titles at Juventus and is set to play under his former Bianconeri coach Antonio Conte for Italy at Euro 2016.