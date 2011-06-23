Basa joins French champions Lille

The 28-year-old, who was at Le Mans from 2005-08 and played under Rudi Garcia, will join up with his former manager.

"I join an ambitious club and I'm happy to be reunited with Rudi Garcia, a coach who helped me improve a lot," Basa said in a statement.

Lille had been looking for a centre-back since France defender Adil Rami left for Valencia at the end of the season.