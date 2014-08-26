Basanta seized Europe chance with Fiorentina
Jose Maria Basanta has revealed that he moved to Fiorentina because he felt it represented his last chance to play in Europe.
The Argentina international centre-back completed his switch to the Serie A outfit from Mexican side Monterrey at the beginning of August.
Having opted to switch to Stadio Artemio Franchi, Basanta is now targeting a top-four berth and a possible challenge for the title.
"I had this great opportunity at this particular moment of my career," Basanta said at a news conference.
"It was probably the last opportunity to go to Europe. It was a decision taken with my family.
"Italian football is one of the best in the world and Fiorentina are a great club that wants to grow more and more.
"The objective is to finish in the top four in the standings and who knows, maybe even win a Scudetto."
Basanta made over 200 appearances for Monterrey and played twice at the World Cup as Argentina made the final in Brazil.
