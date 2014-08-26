Basanta seized Europe chance with Fiorentina

The Argentina international centre-back completed his switch to the Serie A outfit from Mexican side Monterrey at the beginning of August.

Having opted to switch to Stadio Artemio Franchi, Basanta is now targeting a top-four berth and a possible challenge for the title.

"I had this great opportunity at this particular moment of my career," Basanta said at a news conference.

"It was probably the last opportunity to go to Europe. It was a decision taken with my family.

"Italian football is one of the best in the world and Fiorentina are a great club that wants to grow more and more.

"The objective is to finish in the top four in the standings and who knows, maybe even win a Scudetto."

Basanta made over 200 appearances for Monterrey and played twice at the World Cup as Argentina made the final in Brazil.