Basanta urges Argentina to enjoy the moment

Alejandro Sabella's men had to rely on penalties to edge past the Netherlands in the semi-finals, while Germany - marginal favourites for Sunday's Maracana showdown - trounced hosts Brazil 7-1.

But Basanta says Argentina should feel no pressure as they chase the "dream" of taking the trophy back to their homeland.

"The dream is a dream that belongs to all," said Basanta. "We've been touched by a magic wand and we have to enjoy this moment.

"It's once-in-a-lifetime, a dream come true, but we have to enjoy it. It will be over very quickly.

"We've seen how Germany play throughout the World Cup. They're a well-balanced team in everything they do.

"I think it would be something beautiful to go back to the people of Argentina with the cup. But we still have one more step to take.

"We have a huge dream and we hope we can turn it into reality."

Argentina last reached the World Cup final in 1990, losing 1-0 to West Germany.