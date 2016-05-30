Bashful Rami admits to mistakes against Cameroon

Adil Rami admitted his performance was far from perfect during France's 3-2 friendly win over Cameroon on Monday.

The Euro 2016 hosts twice surrendered the lead before Dimitri Payet's sublime free-kick in injury time at the end of the second half secured the victory.

Rami, who started alongside Laurent Koscielny at the heart of the defence, lost striker Vincent Aboubakar for Cameroon's first goal just two minutes after Blaise Matuidi put France ahead, and his failed attempt to win a header led to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring a second equaliser the 88th minute.

The Sevilla defender, who was called up to replace the injured Raphael Varane, conceded that he gave a nervy performance but insisted it is better to produce such a display before the finals begin on June 10.

"I thought I was timid. I know that I made mistakes. It's better to do it now than later," he told Canal Plus.

"I'm getting to know the group. It's been a super difficult week for me at the end of a long season.

"I'm calm in my head as, thanks to the team, we've won. It's a really positive point. Sometimes, I play big games and I lose. I learn from that and look at the bright side of things."

France face Scotland in their final pre-tournament friendly on Saturday.