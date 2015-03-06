Basile: Messi does not need World Cup win

Messi has enjoyed huge levels of club success with Barcelona, winning every domestic trophy in Spain and the UEFA Champions League on three occasions.

He was named player of the tournament at last year's World Cup but left disappointed as Argentina lost the final 1-0 to Germany after extra-time.

Basile coached Messi during his second stint as Argentina coach from 2006 to 2008, having previously led his country to Copa America success in 1991 and 1993.

And he told Perform: "The problem Messi has is that people want him to win it [the World Cup] because they think he will then become even better.

"But although he is not a world champion, Messi is a phenomenon."