Bassong not concerned by Redknapp talk

Redknapp has been widely touted to replace Fabio Capello as coach of the national team when the Italian steps down after the European Championships next summer, with the 64-year-old the favourite with bookmakers to take the post.

INTERVIEWRead the full interview with Sebastien Bassong and Younes Kaboul

But Bassong, who arrived at White Hart Lane in the summer 2009 following an £8 million move from Newcastle, has exclusively told FourFourTwo.com that he isn't worried that his manager may be leaving N17 at the end of the current campaign.

“If he gets the job, good for him,” Bassong said. “If he can get the job and he wants it, then what can you say? Do we worry about it? Not really.”

Bassong's indifference could perhaps be attributed at least partly to his falling down the pecking order under Redknapp, with the Cameroon international starting just one Premier League game so far this season.

“It’s naturally frustrating when you’re not playing week in, week out,” Bassong told FourFourTwo.com. "I’m not going to lie, for me it’s been very tough at times. I didn’t always understand the [manager’s] choices, as I’d been playing well but still got dropped."

The 25-year-old started at Blackburn last weekend, and will be hoping to retain his place in the first XI for QPR's visit to White Hart Lane on Sunday.

INTERVIEWRead the full interview with Sebastien Bassong and Younes Kaboul

Bassong was playing Battlefield 3, out now on Playstation 3, Xbox 360 and PC. For more information visit www.battlefield3.com/uk . For the latest news. Visit facebook.com/battlefield3 and follow @battlefield3 on Twitter.