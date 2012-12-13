Bastia barred from playing at home after trouble

Fans threw a barrage of fireworks outside the Furiani stadium on Wednesday as Bastia's 2-1 Ligue 1 home defeat by Olympique Marseille was played behind closed doors.

"Regarding all the serious acts committed by some Bastia fans during this game and previous ones... the disciplinary commission has decided to bar the club from playing in their stadium until further notice," the LFP said in a statement.

The ground was empty for the encounter with Marseille after ugly incidents marred the game at neighbours Ajaccio in October.

A linesman was also hit by a missile in Bastia's League Cup game against Lille two weeks ago.

Promoted Bastia, sixth from bottom in Ligue 1, travel to champions Montpellier on Saturday.