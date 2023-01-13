Quiz! Can you name every scorer from the last 20 North London derbies?

20 players to guess, eight minutes on the clock.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every scorer from the last 20 Manchester derbies?

Tottenham fans have been cheesed off with Gooners since the Arsenal moved north of the river. It didn't help that Arsenal contentiously took Spurs' place in the top division after the war – and haven't been relegated since.

Oh, and Arsenal have won two titles at Spurs' ground. But Tottenham have had their fair share of bragging rights, 'n' all: Paul Gascoigne's iconic FA Cup semi-final free-kick from 1991 comes to mind, as does recent history in which the Lilywhites have consistently finished above their rivals. The last, in particular, felt sweet for Spurs fans.

This has become a lot fierier in recent seasons. There have been plenty of goals, too, so we've listed out the last 20 meetings between these two – discounting own goals, of course. These are meetings from the Premier League and League Cup (there haven't been any FA Cup ties in the past 20 games).

So how many scorers can you recall?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?