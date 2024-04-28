Quiz! Can you name every single La Liga champion ever?

Eight minutes on the clock, 92 teams to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every player to win the Champions League and Copa Libertadores?

La Liga started in 1929 and Spain's top flight has been dominated over the years by two of the nation's biggest clubs.

Both of those teams were early winners of the competition, which was paused for three seasons in the late 1930s due to the Spanish Civil War.

It resumed again in 1939/40 and has continued every season since, going on to become one of the top five leagues in Europe and providing many moments of excitement along the way.

Some of the world's finest footballers have graced the competition in that time and since 1929, there have been 92 completed editions.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How many champions can you name?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least five Champions League goals for Barcelona?

Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least five Champions League goals for Real Madrid?