Quiz! Can you name every single La Liga champion ever?
La Liga started in 1929 – can you name every winner since?
Eight minutes on the clock, 92 teams to guess.
La Liga started in 1929 and Spain's top flight has been dominated over the years by two of the nation's biggest clubs.
Both of those teams were early winners of the competition, which was paused for three seasons in the late 1930s due to the Spanish Civil War.
It resumed again in 1939/40 and has continued every season since, going on to become one of the top five leagues in Europe and providing many moments of excitement along the way.
Some of the world's finest footballers have graced the competition in that time and since 1929, there have been 92 completed editions.
How many champions can you name?
