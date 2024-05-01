Chelsea report: Antonio Conte ready for shock return, following reunion offer

By Mark White
published

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has offered himself back to the Blues in a sensational return to the Bridge

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte
(Image credit: Getty)

Chelsea could be about to re-appoint Antonio Conte as manager at Stamford Bridge, six years after his explosive exit from the club.

The Italian took over in west London in 2016, guiding the Blues to a title in his first campaign before the FA Cup a year later. Failure to qualify for the Champions League in his sophomore season resulted in an acrimonious exit from the capital, before he returned in 2021 to manage Tottenham Hotspur.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

