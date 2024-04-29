Quiz! Can you name every team to have won promotion to the Premier League?

5 minutes on the clock, 42 teams to guess.

The final week of another nerve-shredding Championship season is here as one of the most exciting second-tier seasons in years reaches its climax.

But as Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Leeds United vie for the two automatic promotion spots, we want you to name every team to have won promotion to the Premier League, starting with the three teams that went up in 1992 to earn their place in the new competition.

There are 42 teams in total and we're giving you five minutes to come up with them all. Good luck!

