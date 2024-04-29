Quiz! Can you name every team to have won promotion to the Premier League?

By Joe Mewis
published

A total of 42 teams have won promotion from the second tier to the Premier League since 1992

The Championship playoffs trophy
The Championship playoffs trophy

5 minutes on the clock, 42 teams to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.