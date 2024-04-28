Quiz! Can you name the top 15 appearance-makers in Champions League semi-finals?

Eight minutes on the clock, 15 players to guess.

The Champions League semi-finals are here again and there will be some familar faces on show once again in the last four.

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid on Tuesday night in a meeting of two long-standing European rivals, with that tie to conclude at the Santiago Bernabeu the following Wednesday.

And the first leg of the second semi-final also takes place in Germany, with Borussia Dortmund at home to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday and the second leg at the Parc des Princes scheduled for the following Tuesday.

Some of the players will be appearing in the semi-finals of the competition for the first time, while others have been here many times before.

How many of the top 15 appearances-makers in Champions League semi-finals can you name?

