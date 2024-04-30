Quiz! Can you name every member of Bayern Munich's 2013 Champions League-winning squad?

6 minutes on the clock, 21 players to guess.

As Bayern Munich prepare for a heavyweight clash with Real Madrid, they will be targeting a seventh appearance in the Champions League final.

The second of their three victories in the competition came in 2013, with Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund beaten 2-1 at Wembley.

After storming to the Bundesliga title, the Bavarians went on to complete a famous treble that year, seeing off Stuttgart to claim the DFB-Pokal.

In total, 21 players featured for Bayern in the Champions League that season. How many can you name?

