Quiz! Can you guess these tournaments from their logos?

By Mark White
published

We've got a series of competition logos for you – all we want you to do is tell us where or when it was used

A detailed view of the No room for racism logo is seen on the shirt of Marc Cucurella inside the Chelsea dressing room prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on August 13, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

No time limit on this one, 25 logos to guess.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every player to score 25+ Premier League goals before the age of 23?

You'll recognise images from particular tournaments and competitions for the rest of your life.

Zidane's volley against Leverkusen: you just know when, where and what it meant. The Hand of God. Ryan Giggs against Arsenal. Of course, having a path on your sleeve reveals the competition, too.

We've lined up 25 logos and insignias that you may remember from tournaments gone by or that you've seen in random leagues. Can you recognise them?

They range in difficulty…

Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 