Quiz! Can you guess these tournaments from their logos?

No time limit on this one, 25 logos to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every player to score 25+ Premier League goals before the age of 23?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

You'll recognise images from particular tournaments and competitions for the rest of your life.

Zidane's volley against Leverkusen: you just know when, where and what it meant. The Hand of God. Ryan Giggs against Arsenal. Of course, having a path on your sleeve reveals the competition, too.

We've lined up 25 logos and insignias that you may remember from tournaments gone by or that you've seen in random leagues. Can you recognise them?

They range in difficulty…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?