Liverpool players celebrate their Champions League final win over Tottenham in Madrid in 2019.

Some of the world's most famous teams play in red.

In fact, red is probably the most popular colour when it comes to football kits. And it certainly stands out.

In England, at least, red has historically been associated with luck and that is perhaps why some of the nation's biggest clubs wear the colour. And although the English national team play in white, the Three Lions were famously in red when they won the World Cup in 1966.

From national sides to top clubs, here is a look at some of the most famous teams that play in red...

32. América de Cali

America de Cali players celebrate a goal against Deportivo Cali in March 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1927, América de Cali are one of Colombia's most successful clubs, with 15 domestic league titles won up until 2020.

América play in all red kits and are one of a number of clubs in world football known as the Red Devils. Their club crest even features a big red devil with a pitchfork. Other nicknames include Los Escarlatas (The Scarlets), El Rojo (The Red) and La Mechita (The Fuse).

31. Kaiserslautern

Kaiserslautern's players and staff celebrate their Bundesliga title in front of the fans in May 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaiserslautern were founded in 1900 and are four-time Bundesliga champions, with the last of those triumphs coming in 1998.

Recent times have been more difficult, with FCK even relegated to Germany's third tier in 2018. Kaiserslautern play in all red kits and are nicknamed the Red Devils.

30. Mallorca

Mallorca players celebrate after scoring against Girona in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mallorca won the Copa del Rey in 2003 and were runners-up in 1991, 1998 and 2024. In La Liga, meanwhile, the islanders have finished third on two occasions – in 1999 and 2001.

The Balearic club also reached the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final in 1999, losing out to Lazio. Founded in 1916, Mallorca play in red shirts, black shorts and black socks.

29. Toluca

Toluca players celebrate a goal against Pachuca in August 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Formed in 1917, Deportivo Toluca are one of Mexico's most successful clubs, winning 10 league titles between 1967 and 2010.

Toluca initially wore white and blue, with the red shirts not coming in until 1929. Those were accompanied by blue or white shorts after that, but the club has played in all-red kits since 1998. Their nickname is the Red Devils.

28. Austria

David Alaba in action for Austria against Germany in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Austria's flag has three horizontal bands: red, white and red. And those colours are reflected in the nation's football kit, which features red shirts and socks and white shorts.

At the 1954 World Cup, Austria finished in third place, losing out to eventual champions West Germany in the semi-finals. They also reached the last four in the 1934 World Cup and won a silver medal at the 1936 Olympic Games.

27. Spartak Moscow

Spartak Moscow players celebrate after beating Dynamo Moscow to win the Russian Cup in May 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1922, Spartak Moscow have been hugely successful in both Soviet and Russian football, winning multiple leagues and cups.

Internationally, Spartak have been semi-finalists in the European Cup, the UEFA Cup and the old UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. The capital club's main colour is red, with a white band across their jerseys, and also white shorts.

26. South Korea

Son Heung-min (second left) celebrates with his South Korea team-mates after scoring against Thailand in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

South Korea have traditionally worn all red kits. Nicknamed the Reds, the team's fans are known as the Red Devils. Away strips have been white, blue and even black.

The Asian nation qualified for every World Cup between 1986 and 2022, making it to the last 16 in 2010 and 2022 and finishing fourth on home soil in 2002, knocking out Italy and Spain on their way to the semi-finals.

25. Al-Ahly

Al-Ahly players celebrate victory over Raja Casablanca in the CAF Super Cup in December 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1907, Al-Ahly are based in Cairo and the Egyptian club are the most successful side in African football, with numerous domestic and international titles.

Al-Ahly's crest was created in 1917 and inspired by the Egyptian flag, which was red and white at the time. The club have played in those colours ever since and are known as the Red Devils or the Red Giant.

24. Russia

Denis Cheryshev (centre) celebrates with his Russia team-mates after scoring against Egypt at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the break-up of the Soviet Union, Russia wore white kits with blue and red to reflect the nation's new flag – at the request of the Russian Football Union.

But red was reintroduced as the main colour after Russia failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup and the national team have worn red shirts ever since, with either white or red shorts and red socks.

23. Osasuna

Osasuna players celebrate a goal against Barcelona in LaLiga in September 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osasuna were founded in 1920 and the Pamplona-based club first won promotion to Spain's top flight in 1934/35.

A fixture in Spain's top two divisions ever since, Osasuna were Copa del Rey finalists in both 2005 and 2023. Known as the Rojillos, they play in red shirts and navy shorts.

22. Stade de Reims

Stade de Reims players celebrate a goal against Metz in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of France's historic clubs, Stade de Reims won six French titles between 1949 and 1962 and reached the European Cup final in 1956 and 1959, losing out to Real Madrid both times.

The club later fell into decline and spent over 30 years outside France's top flight, before finally returning to Ligue 1 in 2012 and again in 2018 after relegation two years earlier. Founded in 1910, Reims wear red shirts with white sleeves, white shorts and red socks. They are known as les rouge et blancs (red and whites).

21. Belgium

Belgium players on a bus parade in Brussels after finishing third at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium's national flag is black, yellow and red, but their football team has traditionally worn red shirts and is known as the Red Devils.

In 1904 and 1905, Belgium briefly wore satin shirts with three horizontal bands in red, yellow and black. And in the 1970s, coach Raymond Goethals chose an all-white strip to improve visibility in night matches. World Cup semi-finalists in 1986 and 2018, the Red Devils finished as runners-up at Euro 1980.

20. Braga

Braga players celebrate a goal against Estoril Praia in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sporting Clube de Braga took the first part of their name from Sporting CP and originally wore green and white, just like the Lisbon club.

But in 1921, SCB adopted the colours of Lisbon giants Benfica, while keeping the Sporting name. Later, Braga began to wear white sleeves on their red shirts, like Arsenal. And they are known to this day as Os Arsenalistas (The Arsenalists).

19. Morocco

Morocco players line up ahead of their third-place match against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morocco became the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semi-final following their impressive run to the last four at Qatar 2022.

The Atlas Lions won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1976 and have produced some of the continent's best players over the years. Morocco play in red and green, the colours of their national flag.

18. Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough players celebrate after beating Bolton to win the League Cup in 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Middlesbrough beat Bolton Wanderers to win the League Cup in 2004 – the club's first ever trophy. And in 2006, Boro went all the way to the final of the UEFA Cup, losing out to Sevilla in Eindhoven.

Founded in 1876, Middlesbrough have worn red shirts since 1899. Those often feature a horizontal white band across the chest.

17. Denmark

Michael Laudrup in action for Denmark against Italy at Euro 88. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark have worn some beautiful kits over the years and the Scandinavians have produced some special footballers as well, including the brilliant Michael Laudrup.

European champions in 1988 after taking Yugoslavia's place at the last minute, Denmark wear the colours of their national flag and are known as the Red and Whites.

16. Lille

Lille players celebrate with the Ligue 1 trophy after winning the title in 2021. (Image credit: Getty)

Lille pipped Paris Saint-Germain to the title by a point in 2020/21, 10 years on from their previous triumph in Ligue 1.

Founded in 1944 after Olympique Lillois merged with SC Fives, Lille Olympique Sporting Club adopted the colours of those teams in their crest and kit. They play in red shirts and dark blue shorts.

15. Argentinos Juniors

Diego Maradona in action for Argentinos Juniors circa 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best known for being the club where the great Diego Maradona began his playing career, Argentinos Juniors are famed for their excellent youth development.

Juan Roman Riquelme and Fernando Redondo both came through the academy at the Buenos Aires outfit as well and the former finished his career with a short spell at the club. Copa Libertadores winners in 1985, Argentinos play in all-red kits.

14. Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the European Championship trophy after Portugal's victory over France at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal's flag is red and green and the Portuguese national team have mostly worn red kits over the years with green trim.

The shirts are sometimes a darker burgundy colour and on occasions, there have been green shorts or even jerseys featuring both red and green. Usually, though, it is red for the home kits and green for the away strip. Portugal, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, wore red shirts with darker sleeves in their Euro 2016 win in France.

13. Internacional

Internacional players celebrate with the Copa Libertadores trophy after victory in the final against Guadalajara in 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1909, Internacional are one of Brazil's most famous clubs and the Porto Alegre outfit won the Copa Libertadores in 2006 and 2010.

Inter are known as Colorado (The Reds) and play in either red or red and white kits. The club's colours were said to be inspired by Porto Alegre's street carnaval, which featured two organisations – the green Esmeraldinos and the red Venezianos. A vote was taken and red won.

12. Chile

Chile players celebrate during their Copa America win on penalties against Argentina in Santiago in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chile beat Argentina on penalties to win the Copa America in July 2015 – the first major trophy in the South American nation's entire footballing history.

One year later, they did it again after another shootout success against Argentina in the Copa America Centenario. Like Spain, Chile's football team is nicknamed La Roja (The Red One).

11. Aberdeen

Aberdeen players celebrate after beating Hearts to win the Scottish Cup in 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aberdeen won three Scottish titles under Alex Ferguson and famously beat Real Madrid to win the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1984.

Founded in 1903, the Dons initially wore white and then a black and gold kit, before switching to red shirts and white shorts in 1939 to reflect the colours of the city crest (red and silver). Aberdeen have worn all red since 1966.

10. Spain

Spain players celebrate their World Cup win after victory over the Netherlands in the final in South Africa in 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For so long, Spain were seen as perennial underachievers in international football. But all of that changed between 2008 and 2012.

Known as La Roja due to their red shirts, Spain won back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012 and the World Cup in 2010 – although they were wearing dark blue for their triumph in South Africa.

9. Ajax

Ajax players applaud their fans after a game against FC Twente in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ajax might not spring to mind straight away as a team that plays in red, but most of the club's jersey is made up of that colour, with white either side.

The four-time European Cup winners originally played in an all-black kit with a red sash tied around the players' waists, but that was soon replaced by a red and white striped shirt and black shorts and subsequently, the current design with a red block down the middle and white either side. Red, black and white are the three colours of the Amsterdam flag.

8. Independiente

Independiente players celebrate after winning a derby against Racing Club in September 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best known for their glorious run of Copa Libertadores wins between 1964 and 1984, Independiente are one of Argentina's most famous clubs.

Often referred to as Rey de Copas (King of Cups) for their seven Libertadores crowns, Independiente are also nicknamed El Rojo (The Red) for their famous shirts in that colour.

7. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest players celebrate a goal against Wolves in the Premier League in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time European Cup winners under Brian Clough in a glorious era, Nottingham Forest returned to the Premier League in 2022 after more than 20 years outside England's top flight.

Founded in 1865, Forest are based at the City Ground and are known as the Reds, due to the colour of their shirts. The Nottingham side wear white shorts and red socks.

6. Roma

Roma players celebrate a goal against AC Milan in the Europa League in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Known as the Giallorossi (Yellow and reds), Roma's colours are a deep carmine red and golden yellow, sometimes with white shorts.

Serie A winners in 1942, 1983 and 2001, Roma are one of Italy's biggest and most historic clubs and will forever be associated with their talismanic captain Francesco Totti, who spent his entire career at the Stadio Olimpico.

5. Arsenal

Leandro Trossard celebrates with his Arsenal team-mates after scoring against Wolves in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in south London in 1886 as Woolwich Arsenal, the Gunners initially began playing in red shirts and white shorts following a donation from Nottingham Forest.

The club later dropped its Woolwich prefix and moved to north London, going on to become one of England's biggest and most successful sides. But the famous colours have remained the same throughout the club's history.

4. Benfica

Benfica players celebrate a goal against Moreirense in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

European Cup winners in 1961 and 1962, Benfica are Portugal's most famous, most successful and most popular club.

Based in the capital Lisbon, Benfica play their home matches at the Estádio da Luz. They are known as the Eagles and sometimes as The Reds. They wear red shirts, white shorts and white socks.

3. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich players celebrate their team's first goal in a Champions League game against Viktoria Plzen in October 2022. (Image credit: Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have changed their colours a little over the years, wearing red and blues stripes, red and white stripes, red and white hoops, black and red and even a predominantly white kit with red sleeves in 2023/24.

But the Bavarians are known as Die Roten (The Reds) and their kit has mainly been that colour over the years. And whatever their kit design, Bayern are far and away Germany's most successful club.

2. Manchester United

Manchester United's players run off in celebration after beating Chelsea on penalties in the 2008 Champions league final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded as Newton Heath in 1878, Manchester United adopted their current name in 1902 and also began to wear their famous red shirts that same year.

Known as the Red Devils, United wear red shirts, white shorts and black socks. Old Trafford is also all red and the club are synonymous with the colour, which has helped to make them one of the world's biggest and most successful sides.

1. Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates with his Liverpool team-mates after scoring against Manchester City in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool were founded in 1892 and the Merseyside club have worn red shirts since 1896 and all-red kits since 1964, having previously used white shorts.

Adopting the city colours entirely in an all-red strip for a game against Anderlecht as manager Bill Shankly believed it would have a psychological impact, Liverpool have worn red shirts, shorts and socks ever since. LFC are famously known as the Reds.