Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism
The aftermath of Borussia Dortmund's clash with Atalanta has been dominated by Michy Batshuayi's claims that he received racist abuse.
Borussia Dortmund forward Michy Batshuayi accused Atalanta supporters of aiming racist abuse at him during his side's 1-1 Europa League draw on Thursday.
Marcel Schmelzer's late goal secured a 4-3 aggregate win for Dortmund as the Bundesliga side booked their place in the last 16, but the aftermath has been overshadowed by the Chelsea loanee's claims.
Batshuayi tweeted: "2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands…really?! Hope you have fun watching the rest of the Europa League on TV while we are through. #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther"
Atalanta president Antonio Percassi was told about the tweet during a live interview with Sky Sport Italia.
He said: "I'll be honest, I didn't hear them. If they did happen, then I am very sad and absolutely apologise to Batshuayi. This should never happen."
Atalanta were fined £32,000 in 2014 after bananas were thrown at AC Milan players during a Serie A game.
