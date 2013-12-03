Baup: Lille not good enough to challenge PSG

PSG only hold a four-point buffer from Lille but Baup delivered a backhander to Marseille's Tuesday opponents by declaring them no chance of overhauling the league leaders.



Baup's team travel to Lille six points behind them in the league - with Rene Girard's men on 33 points with 10 wins from 15, with Marseille in fourth spot.



"Paris Saint-Germain are the leaders in the championship and will be champions before the end in my opinion," Baup said.



"Then there are teams behind them such as Lille.



"There are four or five teams that will fight for the second and third place and Lille is one of them for sure."



Baup proceeded to hail Lille's engine room, claiming their midfielders were their match-winners as they controlled the tempo.



"Lille are consistent and very strategic," Baup said.



"The midfielders are important because they know how to control the space.



"The three midfielders are able to manage all of this.



"This is a team that is very well balanced with a good defence and good strikers.



"Their play is consistent so it will be complicated."



Marseille enter the fixture at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy having won three straight league matches, while Lille are unbeaten in 10 Ligue 1 clashes - and have not conceded at home in the league in their past four.