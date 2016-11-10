Bauza explains Aguero omission

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza explained his decision not to include Sergio Aguero in his starting line-up for the clash against Brazil.

Bauza has named an attacking four of Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, Angel Di Maria and Enzo Perez for the World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The 58-year-old said his decision to include Perez was down to the opposition his team were facing in Belo Horizonte.

"I opted for Di Maria and Enzo Perez because I believe they will be able to keep up the physical side," Bauza told a news conference.

"Enzo Perez played in this position for two years in the selection, because it is there that he began to play.

"More than anything, we are thinking of the rival."

Bauza regains Messi after the Barcelona star missed three qualifiers – all of which Argentina failed to win.

The results have seen Bauza's team fall to sixth in the table, but he is happy to have a healthy Messi back.

"Messi arrived well, without problems," he said.

After their meeting with Brazil, Argentina host Colombia on Tuesday.