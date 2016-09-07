Bauza relieved to escape with a point

Edgardo Bauza was pleased to leave Merida with a point after Argentina came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Venezuela in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier.

After winning their opening qualifying match, Argentina – who were without Lionel Messi because of a hamstring injury – found themselves behind with 53 minutes played as Juanpi and Josef Martinez netted for the hosts.

Lucas Pratto and Nicolas Otamendi ensured a share of the spoils on a disappointing second game in charge for Bauza, who was just pleased to have avoided defeat.

"The effort of the players was good. At least we did not leave empty handed," he said.

"We had to turn around a match we never thought we would be 2-0. We took a risk and the effort of the players ensured we claimed a point.

"One of the attitudes of the squad is never to surrender, of always wanting more."

The Albiceleste return to action in October when they face Peru and Paraguay, before a double-header with Colombia and Brazil a month later.