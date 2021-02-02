Baxter in hot water at Odisha FC over rape comment

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has come under fire from his Indian Super League side Odisha FC, after offensive comments suggesting his players would need 'to rape someone or get raped' to win a penalty.

The British coach was left seething after a refereeing decision went against his side during a 1-0 defeat by Jamshedpur FC at home on Monday.

Baxter, after the game, allegedly used an analogy to complain about how difficult it is for his team to get refereeing decisions go their way after a penalty claim was waved away despite striker Diego Mauricio being brought down inside the box by the Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper.

'You need decisions to go your way and we needed a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty,' Baxter said during a post-match interview.

The Club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club.

In a brief statement on Monday, following up on Baxter's comments, Odisha were quick to condemn the Englishman while promising to 'handle the matter internally'.

'The club is appalled at the comments made by head coach Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today,' Odisha said in a statement. 'It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club.

'We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologise and the club management will handle this matter internally.'

Odisha FC owner Rohan Sharma was also quick to make his disapproval clear after Baxter's comments went viral.

With Baxter’s team sitting at the bottom of the Indian Super League, pressure is starting to build on the former Bafana boss.