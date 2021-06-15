Baxter to miss Chiefs Caf CL semi with Zwane, Sheppard set to take charge

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that Stuart Baxter will not be on the bench when his side face Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League, with assistant's Dillion Shppard and Arthur Zwane filling the void in his absence.

The Englishman re-joined Chiefs last week but cannot be on the sidelines yet as he has not received all the necessary paper work, the club confirmed on Monday.

With Baxter unavailable, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will continue to lead the team as they have done in the final two DStv Premiership games of the season.

“Kaizer Chiefs will travel to Morocco on Wednesday to face Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League first leg semifinal clash at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca,” reads an official statement on the club’s official site.

“Just as in the last two DStv Premiership games of the season, coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will continue to sit on the bench while newly appointed coach Stuart Baxter and the Club’s administration work on obtaining his work permit.

“Coach Baxter will however travel with the team to the North African country as the team gets ready for the all-important semifinal game against two-time CAF Champions League winners.

“The game will take place on Saturday, 19 June with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 in Morocco (21:00 South African Time).”