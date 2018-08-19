Bayer Leverkusen's Bailey signs contract extension
Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey had been linked with a host of Europe's top clubs after last season, but he is now under contract until 2023.
Winger Leon Bailey has signed a new deal with Bayer Leverkusen that will keep him under contract with the Bundesliga club for the next five years.
A number of other European teams have been rumoured to have an interest in the 21-year-old, who has scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in his 44 appearances for Leverkusen.
Bailey's previous deal ran out in 2022, but Leverkusen have agreed fresh terms on a new contract that will last until June 2023.
Bailey joined Leverkusen from Belgian club Genk in January 2017.
