Bayern are not a machine - Watzke

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Hans-Joachim Watzke has urged his club to find consistent form in the Bundesliga as he does not believe Bayern Munich are the force of old.

Last weekend's goalless derby draw against Schalke was Dortmund's third stalemate in succession and fourth match without a win in the top flight.

Thomas Tuchel's men lie sixth in the table, eight points shy of defending champions Bayern after nine matches.

The Bavarian giants have drawn twice but are domestically unbeaten under Carlo Ancelotti, although Watzke does not sense the same imposing nature in evidence during Jupp Heynckes and Pep Guardiola's stints at the helm.

"The table does not lie," he told Bild. "We know that we have to catch up. If all our injured players are back we will get the points.

"[Bayern] play a little bit different. They are not that much of a machine as in the past."

Mario Gotze returned to Dortmund from Bayern over the close season and, after a transfer that garnered a mixed reaction from the Signal Iduna Park faithful, the Germany forward is yet to hit the heights due to form and fitness struggles.

"He will return to his best form," Watzke said. "If you are honest he isn't far away from scoring himself and giving decisive assists."

Watzke also had warm words from his former colleague Jurgen Klopp and refused to play down Liverpool's Premier League title chances.

"Even if Jurgen does not want to hear it, he has a chance," he added, with the Anfield club level on 23 points with Manchester City and Arsenal at the summit.

"He is doing a great job there."