Bayern better than Zagreb in every department, says Mamic

Zoran Mamic conceded his Dinamo Zagreb side had no answer to the strength of Bayern Munich in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.

Dinamo headed into the Group F contest on a 45-match unbeaten run stretching back to November last year, but were hammered 5-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick to make it 10 goals in his past three outings, while Douglas Costa and Mario Gotze were also on target for the German champions.

And Dinamo head coach Mamic was quick to praise the quality of Pep Guardiola's side.

"Bayern showed how strong they are. They had a very good day and have been better than us in every aspect," he said.

"The difference in quality is enormous, we have been really punished.

"They have a lot of great players, who are very fast. It is difficult to foul them tactically. The result in the end is well-deserved."