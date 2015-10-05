Bayern can be super successful this season - Effenberg

It will be difficult to stop Bayern Munich from challenging for honours on all fronts this season, according to their former midfielder Stefan Effenberg.

Pep Guardiola's men maintained their 100 per cent start to the current Bundesliga campaign by overcoming second-placed Borussia Dortmund 5-1 on Sunday, extending their lead at the summit to seven points.

And the 47-year-old, who lifted the Bundesliga and Champions League titles while a player for the Bavarian giants, feels they are on course for another trophy haul this season.

"Their solidity, their conviction and their self-confidence make it hard for the others," Effenberg said at the Aspire for Sport conference in Berlin.

"When at the international level it's another calibre, it will be interesting. But it looks very good that there will be a super successful season.

"[Bayern have] quality that cannot be stopped in the Bundesliga."

Bayern have won the Bundesliga in each of the past three campaigns and the former midfielder suggested that their rivals for the title lack the consistency to mount a serious challenge.

"The problem for Dortmund, Wolfsburg and [Bayer] Leverkusen is that they lose too many points along the way," he said.

"If you do that you have no chance against Bayern for the title."