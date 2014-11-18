Bayern concern over 'serious' Lahm injury

Lahm collapsed during a morning session at the club's training ground and needed help to be taken from the field, before heading to hospital.

The exact injury suffered by the 31-year-old remains unclear, but Bayern revealed their fears he could be set for an extended period on the sidelines.

"Bayern remains hampered by injury problems," a club statement began.

"During the public workout on Tuesday, captain Phlipp Lahm had to abort the session.

"The 31-year-old went to ground holding his right foot under no opponent's challenge and had to be taken from the training pitch on a golf cart."

Lahm has played 18 matches in all competitions for Bayern this season, scoring two goals.