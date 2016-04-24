Bayern confirm minor health concern for Sammer

Matthias Sammer has been absent from Bayern Munich's last two matches due to a minor health problem, the Bundesliga champions have confirmed.

Sporting director Sammer usually takes his place on the Bayern bench alongside Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff, but was not present for the club's wins over Werder Bremen and Hertha Berlin.

Bayern released a statement on Sunday announcing that former Germany defender Sammer has a "minute circulatory disorder in the brain", with club doctor Professor Roland Schmidt confirming the issue will "heal completely and without consequences".

Sammer himself added: "I'm not constrained in any way and the doctors have assured me I'll be completely healed and restored.

"However, I will give myself the necessary time to recover. After that I will again be available to the team and FC Bayern with all my energy."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge commented: "The most important thing now is that Matthias Sammer recovers completely. Matthias knows we will give him all the time he needs before resuming his duties at FC Bayern with his previous strength."