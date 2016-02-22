Bayern do not have to fear Juventus - Klose

Ex-Bayern Munich striker Miroslav Klose feels the reigning Bundesliga champions have no reason to fear Juventus ahead of Tuesday's Champions League encounter, but has warned his former team they cannot afford to underestimate the Serie A giants either.

Bayern knocked Juventus out of the competition in 2012-13, recording 2-0 wins both at home and away, but Klose has made it clear the Italian side have made plenty of progress since.

"Fear is the wrong word. Bayern don't have to fear any team in the world," the Lazio striker told the Bayern's website.

"But they should definitely have lots of respect for Juve. They're a very clever team and it's not easy to knock them out of their stride.

"Juve are further on than they were three years ago, partly thanks to the Champions League final last season.

"It's very, very hard to score against Juve. They're very compact and their defence is very organised even when they lose possession.

"But they also have great quality in the centre and up front. You don't want to go a goal down against them, that just makes it even harder.

"Bayern might make it difficult for Juve in their own half with aggressive pressing. They have to disrupt their build-up play and be quick on the break. This is Juve's weakness.

"It's going to be closer than three years ago, when Bayern got through quite easily. But I think they'll prevail this time too."

Juve host the first leg having won 11 home matches in a row in all competitions.