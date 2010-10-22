Bayern escape with Hamburg draw

With half a dozen key players injured, Bundesliga champions Bayern were quiet in attack and vulnerable at the back.

However, just like their midweek Champions League group win over CFR Cluj when they were gifted two own goals by the Romanians, the Bavarians had luck on their side.

Hamburg squandered several chances through Paolo Guerrero, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Piotr Trochowski and then with nine minutes left Jonathan Pitroipa raced into the box but hit the post with only keeper Hans-Jorg Butt to beat.

"Pitroipa should have scored," Hamburg coach Armin Veh told reporters. "(But) at least we kept a clean sheet."

Bayern, missing striker Miroslav Klose, captain Mark van Bommel and wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery among others, relied more on individual sparks than organised attacking.

Thomas Muller had a powerful shot parried by Hamburg goalkeeper Frank Rost, who was later taken off with suspected torn knee ligaments, and also set up Mario Gomez for a close-range effort that sailed wide.

Hamburg responded with a powerful Van Nistelrooy shot that stretched Butt, who was in top form as he thwarted the home team again and again in the second half.

Substitute Mladen Petric, back from a month-long injury absence, added pace up front late in the game and provided a perfect pass in the 81st minute for Pitroipa who was denied by the woodwork after a low 10-metre drive.

"It was Hamburg who had the big chances," said Bayern captain Philipp Lahm, "so there must be times when you have to be satisfied with one point".