Bayern fans oppose European Super League

Bayern Munich supporters have voiced their opposition to plans for a potential European Super League.

The radical proposal - the brainchild of American billionaire Stephen Ross - could have huge ramifications for the Champions League as it is currently played, with entrance to the proposed Super League restricted to Europe's biggest and most high-profile clubs, irrespective of their performance in domestic leagues.

Bayern president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has since made headlines for his own ideas, suggesting the Champions League last 16 should be seeded to avoid big teams clashing in the first knockout round of the tournament.

Supporters made their feelings known during Tuesday's home win in the first leg of Bayern's Champions League tie against Benfica, with a section of fans in the Allianz Arena displaying banners opposing the plans of both Ross and Rummenigge.

"Your coffee is now tasteless English tea," read banners in Allianz Arena.

"Be it Monday games or the Super League, football is still the loser."