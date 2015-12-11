Bayern favourites against any opposition - Lahm

After cruising through the Champions League group stages, Philipp Lahm believes Bayern Munich will be favourites against anyone in the knockout phase.

Pep Guardiola's men qualified as comfortable winners of Group F, winning five out of their six games to finish six points clear of Arsenal in second place.

Bayern, winners of the competition in 2013, could face the likes of Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus in the last 16, but captain Lahm has no concerns over any of their potential opposition.

"We will be favourites against each opponent," he told TZ.

"Then we want to advance to the next round."

Striker Robert Lewandowski added: "You can only theoretically be favourite, and anyway, what does that mean? You're in the next round?"