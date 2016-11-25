Bayern give Ancelotti vote of confidence

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claims head coach Carlo Ancelotti has no reason to worry about his position following the team's indifferent start to the season.

The reigning German champions dropped to second spot in the Bundesliga table last week following their defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund, while they will have to settle for second place in Champions League Group D as well after a loss at Rostov.

Nevertheless, Rummenigge is adamant Bayern are still 100 per cent behind the 57-year-old Italian.

"Carlo is the only coach around who has won the Champions League three times," Rummenigge said. "It would be a mistake to expect him to deliver the fourth straight away.

"Of course, we want to win the Champions League, but we want to take things one step at a time.

"Carlo apologised to me after the loss versus Rostov.

"I told him that we win together and that we lose together and that he has our full support."