Bayern learned of Guardiola exit from TV, says Vidal

Arturo Vidal has claimed the Bayern Munich squad only learned of Pep Guardiola's decision to leave the club after hearing the news on television.

Manchester City announced this month that Guardiola will replace Manuel Pellegrini as manager at the end of the season, with Carlo Ancelotti succeeding the Catalan at the Allianz Arena.

And Vidal has suggested the news came as an unwelcome surprise for the players, though he is now determined to secure the treble in order to give Guardiola the best possible send-off.

"It was strange and we only learned about it by watching TV," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Either way, after him we'll have an excellent coach like Carlo Ancelotti. For now we want to win everything so Pep can leave happy."

Vidal faces former club Juventus in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday and the Chile international is hoping for something of a warm welcome in Turin.

"I return as an opponent, not an enemy," he said. "I don't know how I will be welcomed, but I hope the fans don't jeer.

"I am excited about this game and it'll be strange to see myself there with another jersey.

"If I score, then I won't celebrate. In four years I learned and won a great deal. I left because it was an opportunity for me and a good move for Juve, so we were all happy."

Vidal denied that he could offer the inside track on how to beat the Serie A champions, who have been in fearsome form in Italy in recent weeks.

"I think we each have a 50-50 chance of going through," he added. "I haven't given my team-mates any special advice, as they know how strong Juve are even without Vidal."