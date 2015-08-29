Bayern Munich 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0: Muller marks 200th appearance in style

Thomas Muller celebrated his 200th Bundesliga appearance with a brace as Bayern Munich ran out 3-0 victors over Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The Germany international scored his 75th and 76th goals in Germany's top flight - the latter coming from the penalty spot - either side of half-time, before Arjen Robben converted another spot-kick with 20 minutes remaining.

Roger Schmidt's side frustrated Bayern early on, but the visitors were undone shortly before the half-hour mark when Muller fired home from Douglas Costa's cross.

Bayern were close to grabbing a second - Costa hitting the woodwork from close-range - before Hakan Calhanoglu rattled the crossbar for Leverkusen with a rasping free-kick.

Muller's second came after former Leverkusen man Arturo Vidal, who amassed 15 goals and 20 assists during his stint at the BayArena, was pushed in the area.

Robben duly added a third when Bayern were awarded another penalty, as Pep Guardiola's men maintained their 100 per cent record at the start of the season.

Leverkusen also came into the match on the back of two wins, but the game got off to a scrappy start, though Bayern went close when Thiago Alcantara fired over from the edge of the box after being teed up by Robben.

Bayern's possession told in the 26th minute. Cutting in from the right flank, Costa was picked out by a terrific Xabi Alonso pass and the winger beat Roberto Hilbert before crossing to Muller, who duly nudged in his fourth of the season.

Costa, excellent for Bayern since his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk, should have extended the lead as he latched onto Robben's inch-perfect cross, but the Brazilian's volley hit the bar.

Parity was almost restored shortly before the interval when Calhanoglu's stunning free-kick cracked against the woodwork.

However, Leverkusen's defence was split again immediately after the interval - Robben jinking into the area from the right before going down under pressure from Jonathan Tah to prompt penalty appeals that were dismissed.

Stefan Kiessling almost snatched a leveller as the visitors flooded forward, a fine save from Manuel Neuer and David Alaba's goal-line clearance denying the striker.

Bayern were then given the perfect chance to score a second when Hilbert pushed Vidal in the area and a penalty was awarded - Muller coolly slotting away his second.

Hilbert was again the guilty party as he was found to have handled in the box in the 70th minute, but, despite Muller being on a hat-trick, it was Robben who stepped up to smash the penalty past Bernd Leno.

Leverkusen's keeper rushed out of his goal to deny Robert Lewandowski from close-range late on, but it mattered little with Bayern already assured of a third straight league win.