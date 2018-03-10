Bayern Munich 6 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hat-trick brings title within reach

Robert Lewandowski became Bayern Munich's highest-scoring foreign player and brought up 100 Bundesliga goals with a hat-trick in a 6-0 rout of relegation-threatened Hamburg.

The 29-year-old Poland international struck twice in the first 20 minutes of a game that had the feel of an exhibition match at Allianz Arena, to break the record previously held by Brazilian striker Giovane Elber.

Lewandowski missed a late penalty, but was gifted a second spot-kick and scored to take his tally to 142 goals in 182 games across all competitions for Bayern.

Franck Ribery also grabbed a brace and Arjen Robben was on target to ensure Jupp Heynckes' side took another step towards their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Heynckes restored Ribery, Robben and Lewandowski to his starting line-up for the game and saw his faith in Bayern's senior professionals repaid with a clinical display of finishing, but suffered a blow when substitute Corentin Tolisso had to be carried off with a serious leg injury.

The victory puts Bayern 20 points clear with 24 left to play for and the champions could have the title wrapped up before the end of March.