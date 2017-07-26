Bayern Munich as big if not bigger than Real Madrid - James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez insists Bayern Munich are as big a club, if not bigger, than parent team Real Madrid.

The Colombia international moved to the Spanish capital after starring in the 2014 World Cup, but – despite initially impressing – fell down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane.

Consequently, James opted for a reunion with former Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern on a two-year loan, with the Bundesliga champions retaining an option to make the move permanent.

Madrid, who have won back-to-back Champions Leagues and triumphed in LaLiga last term, are one of the world's most globally recognised clubs, but James says Bayern more than match their stature.

"Bayern Munich is as big a club as Real Madrid, if not even bigger," he told Sport Bild.

"I always had great respect for Bayern. When I thought about going to Munich, I looked at the squad and thought, 'there are just as many stars here as at Real, the quality is the same'."

James' most consistent spell at Madrid came under the tutelage of Ancelotti and he is excited to once again play for the Italian.

"We have not worked together for the past two years, but always kept in touch," he added.

"We have a super relationship, it's fun to work with Carlo. I'm glad we're back together."