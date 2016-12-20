Bayern Munich defender Boateng out for six weeks after operation

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been ruled out for approximately six weeks after undergoing surgery on a pectoral tendon, the Bundesliga champions have announced.

The Germany international has not played since a shaky display in the 3-2 Champions League defeat at Rostov on November 23 and went under the knife in Munich on Tuesday.

The operation was deemed a success with Bayern suggesting the centre-half will be sidelined until early February.

A club statement read: "Prof. Dr. Andreas Imhoff operated on the right pectoral muscle of Jerome Boateng on Tuesday in Munich."

Bayern doctor Volker Braun added: "The operation went very well. If the healing process is optimal, Jerome Boateng will not be available for about six weeks."

Get well soon, ! has successfully undergone surgery on a pectoral tendon. More soon at December 20, 2016

Boateng will be an interested observer when Bayern look to clinch the 'Winter Champions' title at home to RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has suffered another injury-plagued season, making just 14 appearances for club and country due to knee and hamstring problems.

He will spend the mid-season break working on his rehabilitation, although he is unlikely to be fit when Bayern resume their Bundesliga campaign at Freiburg on January 20.