Bayern Munich sign Tasci on loan

Bayern Munich have signed Serdar Tasci from Spartak Moscow on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent come June.

The Bundesliga leaders were in the market for defensive reinforcements after losing Jerome Boateng to injury, with the Germany international potentially out of action for three months due to an adductor problem.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stated at the weekend they were unlikely to bring in a new defender, but an apparent change of heart has resulted in Tasci's arrival at the Allianz Arena.

"We are delighted that we got the opportunity to sign a player like Serdar for Bayern," sporting director Matthias Sammer told the club's official website.

"He is capable of moving us forward with his quality and experience."

Tasci, 28, was delighted with the move and is keen to make an impact.

"I am feeling really well and I am looking forward to this challenge," he added.

"I hope that I can help the team forward."

The centre-back came through the ranks at Stuttgart and made 181 Bundesliga appearances for VFB before leaving the club for Spartak in 2013.