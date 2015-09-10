Bayern Munich v Augsburg: Sammer tips Coman to shine

Bayern Munich sporting director Matthias Sammer has backed new signing Kingsley Coman to "explode into life" if he makes his debut against Augsburg on Saturday.

Coman, who joined the Bundesliga champions for a fee that could reach €15million from Juventus on a two-year loan, is ready to go straight into the Bayern starting line-up, although he faces a stiff challenge breaking into an unbeaten team, who sit behind leaders Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

With the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal, Douglas Costa and Arjen Robben at Bayern, Coman could hardly have joined a club with a stronger midfield already in place, but he may get his chance due to a thigh injury to the latter.



At a media conference to unveil the 19-year-old Frenchman, Sammer said: "The coach picks the team. If he plays, he'll explode into life.

"He's quick, nimble, good on the ball, and has good game intelligence.

"These are all things that we look for in a player."

Robben is expected to be out for four weeks as he recovers from a thigh injury sustained during international duty with Netherlands, which could create an opening for Coman, but Bayern coach Pep Guardiola might chose to utilise Mario Gotze, who has made just two starts this season in all competitions.

Guardiola is out to avenge the 1-0 home defeat Augsburg inflicted on his title-winning side in the latter stages of last season, but he must attempt to do so without long-term ankle injury absentee Franck Ribery, as well as Holger Badstuber and Medhi Benatia, who are both short of fitness following thigh problems.

Augsburg travel to the Allianz Arena for the Bundesliga clash with no injury concerns, looking to add to the solitary point they have earned this season.

Club captain Paul Verhaegh is confident that they can get something from the game, and he told the Bundesliga official website: "It's clear what the roles are in this encounter. We'll nevertheless still try and take points away from FC Bayern."