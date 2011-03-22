Bayern to play charity match in Japan
By app
BERLIN - Bayern Munich have agreed to play a charity match in Japan at the end of the Bundesliga season with revenues going to the victims of the recent earthquake and tsunami, the club said on Tuesday.
Japan is faced with the world's worst nuclear crisis in a quarter of a century, triggered by an earthquake and tsunami earlier this month that left about 21,000 people dead or missing.
"We have traditionally close ties with the Japanese federation and the J-League clubs, so for us there was never any question about contributing to the Japanese people," club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.
"So we have decided to play a charity match in Japan to show our solidarity."
The game would most likely be held between May 17-25 with the date to be finalised by the club and the Japanese federation.
"It is understood that Bayern will appear without a fee and will cover the cost of travel as well. All revenues will go to the victims of the catastrophe," said Rummenigge.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.