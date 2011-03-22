Bayern to play charity match in Japan

Japan is faced with the world's worst nuclear crisis in a quarter of a century, triggered by an earthquake and tsunami earlier this month that left about 21,000 people dead or missing.

"We have traditionally close ties with the Japanese federation and the J-League clubs, so for us there was never any question about contributing to the Japanese people," club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

"So we have decided to play a charity match in Japan to show our solidarity."

The game would most likely be held between May 17-25 with the date to be finalised by the club and the Japanese federation.

"It is understood that Bayern will appear without a fee and will cover the cost of travel as well. All revenues will go to the victims of the catastrophe," said Rummenigge.