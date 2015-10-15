Bayern supporters group plan Arsenal boycott

A Bayern Munich supporters group is planning not to enter the away section of the Emirates Stadium for the first five minutes of their Champions League clash with Arsenal in protest at ticket prices.

FC Bayern Worldwide have hit out at what they describe as an "excessive" price structure for next Tuesday's Group F match.

The lowest-priced ticket for Bayern fans is £64, but the group claims fees and postage will result in most fans paying close to €100 (£74).

A statement on the group's Facebook page read: "We will not enter the away sector for the first five minutes of the game Arsenal FC against FC Bayern Munchen on the 20th of October 2015.

"We will be taking this action to draw attention to the excessive ticket prices for this fixture. The cheapest ticket for this group phase match is priced at £64, which with fees and postage included will cost Bayern fans almost €100.

"This kind of a price structure makes a stadium visit impossible for younger and socially disadvantaged fans. It destroys fan culture, which is the basis of football. In England, this development has already taken place.

"We want to protest at the price structure and at the same time changes in the stadia. We want to remind clubs and associations of their social responsibility and warn them of the effects, which we will all feel, both as fans and club officials.

"The first five minutes of the game in London will be, what future football will look like if this madness continues. Empty seats in the stands and no singing or emotion in the stands.

"In the following 85 minutes we want to show the alternative and show how fundamentally important a lively fan-culture is for football."