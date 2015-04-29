Bayern's best display against Dortmund - Guardiola

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola believes his team's performance against Borussia Dortmund was their best against their rivals since his arrival.

Dortmund advanced to the DFB Pokal final on Tuesday after the clash finished 1-1 through 120 minutes, before Bayern missed four penalties to go down 2-0 in the shoot-out.

Guardiola, whose team had Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara suffer injuries, felt it was one of their better displays against Dortmund since he took over ahead of the 2013-14 season.

"I am prouder than ever of my team," he said.

"We have done everything, so I am very satisfied. We played well ... it was our best game against BVB [Dortmund] in my period here in Germany.

"In a penalty shoot-out we were a bit tired. I congratulate the BVB and wish them luck for the final."

Bayern made an unlucky start to the penalty shoot-out at Allianz Arena as both Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso slipped to miss their spot-kicks.

Lahm said the timing of the slips were unfortunate.

"It can happen so, that even slips, but such a thing in a semi-final is extremely bitter. One can certainly choose better moments to slip," he said.

"It is a pity that we are not in the final. We know how nice that is. Congratulations to Borussia Dortmund."