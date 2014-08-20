Bayern's Lahm aware of Dortmund threat

The Bavarian giants open their league campaign at home to Wolfsburg on Friday, but have been hit by several injuries on the eve of the campaign.

Javi Martinez [knee] and Rafinha [ankle] are Bayern's latest players to be struck down by injury, while Thiago Alcantara and Bastian Schweinsteiger [both knee] are still sidelined.

But Lahm, who is excited ahead of the club's season-opener, is positive that coach Pep Guardiola has enough strength in depth to cope.

When quizzed who would be Bayern's biggest rival, Lahm said: "I'd have to say Dortmund again.

"They've made a stable impression these past years.

"The Bundesliga opener is something special. It kicks off a long season and we want to be standing there with the trophy again at the end.

"[Despite the injuries], we still have a very strong squad and can measure up to everyone in the league."

Bayern have strengthened their squad in the close-season with the signing of striker Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer from Dortmund.

The former Dortmund forward has scored 74 goals in his 131 Bundesliga appearances.