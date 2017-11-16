Bayern's Wagner interest confirmed by Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Sandro Wagner in January, Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed.

Bild reported this week that the 29-year-old is a target for his old club and has already informed Hoffenheim he would like to leave in the transfer window.

Nagelsmann has now admitted the Bundesliga champions are considering a deal for the striker, as they pursue back-up options for Robert Lewandowski.

"There is nothing to announce besides that there is interest," he told a news conference on Thursday. "But Christmas isn't that far away.

"Everyone knows Sandro has kids near Munich, that Bayern were his youth club and that he isn't the youngest anymore. I am not angry with him.

"We will make an announcement if there's something to announce. He's not my player, he belongs to the club. If the clubs reach an agreement, you try to compensate for things as a coach."

Wagner, who has a contract until 2020, would reportedly be available for €10million.

He came through the youth system with Bayern and made his senior debut in the 2007-08 season before moving on to Duisburg.

The news comes after Lewandowski publicly called for Bayern to sign another striker to shoulder some of the burden in attack.

However, the Poland international told SportBild this week he would prefer a "young" and "hungry" forward to join the club, one "who wants to learn from an experienced player".