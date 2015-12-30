Bazoer confirms Barcelona interest

Ajax midfielder Riechedly Bazoer confirmed Barcelona were interested in signing him from the Eredivisie giants.

Bazoer, 19, is a one-time Netherlands international and has been linked with the European and La Liga champions.

The teenager said the club had told his agent of their interest, with Ajax technical director Marc Overmars also aware.

"I'm not going to be mysterious about that," Bazoer told Voetbal International.

"Two months ago they told my brother, who's my agent, about the interest.

"Marc Overmars also know about the interest. They're watching my games and keep an eye on me.

"I've to go on and follow the line of this year. We shall see what kind of beautiful things will come."

Bazoer reportedly attracted interest from numerous Premier League giants before his move from PSV to Ajax in 2012.